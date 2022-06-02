Burnley captain Ben Mee's Turf Moor future in doubt

As reported in Express Sport last Wednesday, Mee was to sit down with his representative and reflect on the season and the situation at the club, as he came to terms with relegation, and the departure of long-standing boss Sean Dyche.

But, as reported by The Athletic, the skipper has interest from Premier League clubs, who could sign the 32-year-old on a free transfer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Club Captain Ben Mee of Burnley looks on as their sides warms up prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Mee missed the last 13 games of the campaign after suffering a hairline fracture of his fibula against Leicester City in March, spending the last eight fixtures as part of interim boss Mike Jackson’s backroom staff as the Clarets were ultimately relegated from the Premier League after a six-season stay.

Mee, who joined the club, initially on loan, from Manchester City in the summer of 2011, was emotional on a video he posted on social media last Monday, saying: "I just want to share my feelings; obviously gutted about yesterday - a real shame we couldn't get the job done.

"We'd put ourselves into a really good position towards the back end of the season but obviously the whole season wasn't good enough.

"The lads put in a lot of effort, it'd been a really tough week and I think it took its toll a little bit.

"Fair play to Leeds, going away from home and winning on the last day of the season. I just want to thank you guys for your support throughout the season - I know it has been a difficult one.

"These past weeks have been some of the best I've seen. Home and away, the atmospheres have been fantastic and we've really appreciated the backing you've given us.

"It's been an emotional ride this year and we'll see what the future brings. It's going to be time to reflect now and over the summer. We'll see what the future brings, but thank you very much, cheers."

Mee was close to leaving the club in the summer of 2018, after Burnley had qualified for the Europa League, as he entered the last year of his contract, with both sides initially some way apart in terms of agreeing terms, amid Premier League interest in the former England Under 21 international.

However, back then, the day before the Clarets played the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie at Istanbul Basaksehir, he signed a new three year deal, with the option for a fourth, with the club having signed left-sided centre back Ben Gibson for a joint club record £15m days earlier.