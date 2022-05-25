Burnley captain Ben Mee to take time before decision on his future

Mee missed the last 13 games of the campaign after suffering a hairline fracture of his fibula against Leicester City in March, spending the last eight fixtures as part of interim boss Mike Jackson’s backroom staff as the Clarets were ultimately relegated from the Premier League after a six-season stay.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of June, after 11 years with the club, and was emotional on a video he posted on social media on Monday, saying: "I just want to share my feelings; obviously gutted about yesterday - a real shame we couldn't get the job done.

"We'd put ourselves into a really good position towards the back end of the season but obviously the whole season wasn't good enough.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Ben Mee of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"The lads put in a lot of effort, it'd been a really tough week and I think it took its toll a little bit.

"Fair play to Leeds, going away from home and winning on the last day of the season. I just want to thank you guys for your support throughout the season - I know it has been a difficult one.

"These past weeks have been some of the best I've seen. Home and away, the atmospheres have been fantastic and we've really appreciated the backing you've given us.

"It's been an emotional ride this year and we'll see what the future brings. It's going to be time to reflect now and over the summer. We'll see what the future brings, but thank you very much, cheers."

I understand Mee will now sit down with his representative over the coming days and reflect on the season and the situation at the club.

The player needs time to come to terms with recent events, not just relegation, but the departure of long-standing boss Sean Dyche, and he will then come to a decision on his future.

Mee is one of nine players out of contract at the club this summer, with Phil Bardsley’s wife Tanya admitting in an instagram post that he will be leaving. https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/phil-bardsley-set-to-leave-burnley-at-end-of-his-contract-3706055

James Tarkowski is also expected to stay in the Premier League, linked with moves to Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Newcastle and Leicester.

Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork have options on their deals in the club’s favour, while Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens and Matej Vydra’s contracts all up – although Vydra suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in the win at Watford, with the club offering to help with his rehabilitation.

Jackson said: “His contract will be going on in the background. This club doesn't work any way other than that and for me personally that is how it should be, you support your players.