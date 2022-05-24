Phil Bardsley set to leave Burnley at end of his contract

The former Manchester United man, who has been linked with a reunion with good friend Wayne Rooney at Derby County, sees his deal expire at the end of June.

And wife Tanya, on her instagram page, effectively confirmed the 36-year-old has played his last game for the Clarets, saying: “A very emotional day (Sunday) it was our last day there just wish it could of (sic) ended on a high. Thank you to every1 at Burnley, the fans the staff the players the wives ever single one of you are just amazing the loveliest people ever thank you for some amazing years, sad to see this chapter end.”

Bardsley, who had a loan spell under Steve Cotterill at the club in 2006, returned from Stoke City in 2017, and played 13 Premier League games as the Clarets finished seventh, earning a Europa League slot.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Phil Bardsley of Burnley acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

As he battled with Matt Lowton for the right back position, he made 19 league appearances the following season, and four in the Europa League, before making 21 Premier League starts in 2019/20.

He briefly left the club after Project Restart before agreeing a new deal, but has only made four Premier League appearances in the last two seasons, finishing with 71 outings for the club in all competitions.

Bardsley is one of nine players out of contract, with James Tarkowski also expected to leave, attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.