Burnley in "good hands" moving forward, insists Mike Jackson

Jackson admitted he would “suffer” after being unable to keep the Clarets in the Premier League, despite an eight-game spell at the helm in which he was named April Manager of the Month, and twice lifted the side out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

The former Preston centre back is now expected to revert to his role as Under 23s boss, and, asked whether the club was in good hands, he said: “Why wouldn't it be?

"There is good people here who want to do well and they want the club to bounce back, but it is small steps and planning and making sure we have everything in place to do that.”

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson (C) consoles his players on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. - Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday's final day of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their five-season stay in English football's top flight but lost as Leeds won away at Brentford.

While things are still raw after the disappointment of Sunday, Jackson added, on the club’s future: “It is hard to comment on that given what has happened, I think there will be a reflection on what has gone on and like everything else it will be small steps to find your way back.

"That is what you have to do, we have to find our way back and get the club going again.”

And as regards his own role, Jackson was, typically, more concerned with relegation, having put the task of trying to achieve survival above everything for the last six weeks: “I don't think that is for now, I am not bothered about myself. I am going to go home and suffer.

"I am more gutted for the group and the fans. When you work so closely with a group of lads like that and what they put into it, and then you see them after, it hurts you.