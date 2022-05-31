When was the last time Burnley, Preston, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool were in the same division?

A 2-1 win for Leeds United at Brentford kept them up at the expense of the Clarets, who slumped to a final day defeat at home to Newcastle United.

It means Burnley, who had been temporarily led by former Seasider and Lilywhite’s defender Mike Jackson, finished the season on 35 points, three points behind Jesse Marsch’s Whites.

The Clarets now join their East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers as well as Blackpool and Preston North End in the same division for the first time in more than 60 years.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Danny Ings of Burnley controls the ball from Michael Keane of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on March 9, 2014 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The last time all four of those Lancashire clubs were in the same division was way back in the 1960/61 term — the season after Harry Potts’ Burnley had been crowned champions of England for the second time.

Burnley finished fourth in the First Division that year with Blackburn in eighth and Blackpool 20th.

Preston, however, were relegated that season, their first without Sir Tom Finney, and the four clubs have never reconvened since.

The last time Burnley met either side in a competitive fixture was in August 2017, when first half strikes from Jack Cork and Robbie Brady silenced Ewood Park during an EFL Cup tie against Rovers.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Neal Bishop (R) of Blackpool in action with Kieran Trippier of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on April 18, 2014 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Joey Barton netted the only goal of the game when the Clarets last faced PNE as his deflected free kick in the sixth minute wrong-footed goalkeeper Chris Kirkland and sent the visitors well on their way to a Premier League return.

Burnley’s most recent meeting with Blackpool was also pivotal in their previous promotion push from the Championship under Sean Dyche.

A Michael Kightly goal gave the away side a 1-0 victory at Bloomfield Road in April 2014.

Who’ll claim the bragging rights when the quartet go head-to-head in a long-awaited battle this time around?