The latest Burnley news ahead of a busy weekend in the Championship

Burnley will look to bolster their promotion hopes this weekend with a pivotal Easter double-header awaiting Scott Parker and his squad.

Following a hard-earned win against a Norwich City side sat on the fringes of the Championship play-off battle, Scott Parker’s men briefly returned to the top of the table - although they ended the weekend in second place after Leeds United earned a 2-1 home win against Preston North End last Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game against Watford on Good Friday and Sheffield United on Easter Monday, Josh Cullen has been reflecting on the previous game and the impact of former Manchester United youth player Hannibal Mejbri after his first goal for the club.

Cullen, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, when asked about conceding from a corner, said: “We obviously pride ourselves on our defensive record this season, so to not defend that corner well and concede was disappointing. “The brilliant thing is, we didn’t allow it to faze us. We picked the ball up out of the back of the net and we got on with it and we see the game out.

“You have to react, you can’t dwell on things. Again, their approach changed, they put Shane Duffy up top and the ball starts coming long and we have to defend and stand up to a fight, which we did well. We took the sting out of the game and managed it well. It’s something we’ve managed to do a few times this season and we’ve done it again here.”

On ex-Manchester United youth Hannibal scoring his first Burnley goal

Cullen said: “It’s something that Hanni deserves. He’s been magnificent all season and he brings so much to the team, that energy and quality he plays with. It was only a matter of time until he got that goal. I’m delighted for him. It was a great run and I saw him. We work on it a lot in training, we work on the passes and the patterns we want to play. I saw the run and it was a nice one to execute and get the assist.”

On the Championship promotion picture

Cullen said: “We’re all football fans so we’ll tune in and look at the scores. It won’t consume us, it won’t change our weekend whatever happens. We’ve done our job and that’s all we can do. We have a weekend now to rest up and a week leading up to Watford where we’ll be ready to go again, so we’ll just focus on ourselves.”