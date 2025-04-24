Joe Hart of Burnley FC reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Burnley FC and Norwich City. | Getty Images

The latest Burnley FC news following their promotion to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has been reflecting on the club’s promotion to the Premier League - and has warned fans what to expect next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the club’s promotion to the Premier League, former Burnley goalkeeper-turned pundit, Joe Hart told told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club show : “I think fans are going to have to get on board that their teams are going to be looking to grind out results and earn their status in the Premier League.

“I think it has been very much shown over the last two seasons what an impressive league this is and you really have to be squeaky clean if you want to play that sort of football because you will get picked apart and hurt. "The teams coming up now will address that with a clear game plan."

Hart doesn’t believe Parker will come away from his solid foundations adding there is "no way he is going to come away from that next season".

"Absolutely no way, especially after what he has seen in the last two seasons from newly promoted sides," Hart added. The former Manchester City, Celtic and England goalkeeper made 19 appearances between 2018 and 2020 for Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Burnley boss Scott Parker said about next season?

Parker knows how difficult it will be, but has pledged to give it a “real go”. “Tough, yeah, for sure it'll be tough,” he said. “I think that's been proven over the course of the last few years, really.

“So there's a massive challenge for us next year. But there was a massive challenge for us this year, which we managed to conquer, so let's give it a go.”

Meanwhile, ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton said: "It will be interesting, the summer of recruitment, because you feel they need to be a little bit stronger at the top end of the pitch. "It is just that first season, trying to get that foothold, just staying in the Premier League no matter how you do it, try and get over the line.

"Having a solid foundation, that is the best way to go, but it is a level up. That's the issue."

Your next Burnley read: Scott Parker delivers early Burnley Premier League verdict after sealing promotion back to the top flight