Everton ‘in talks’ with Burnley star, Newcastle United want Sunderland youngster

The Clarets could be set to lose one of their former Premier League stars.

Vincent Kompany has enjoyed a productive first month in charge of Burnley as he looks to prepare his squad for a bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

As expected, a number of the squad that played a part in the relegation into the Championship have departed with James Tarkowski heading to Everton, Nathan Collins agreeing a move to Wolves and Nick Pope joining Newcastle United.

But there have been several incomings as Kompany puts his own print on the squad with the likes of Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen, MK Dons star Scott Twine and Oxford United centre-back Luke McNally all moving to Turf Moor under the Belgian’s watch.

Kompany is keen to continue adding new faces to his squad but the recent speculation has surrounding the departure of another Clarets star as Premier League clubs continue to show an interest in his services.

The Express takes a look at the latest transfer talk surrounding the Clarets and their new Championship rivals.

