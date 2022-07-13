Wolves delighted to land first summer signing Nathan Collins

The former Burnley defender had been on Bruno Lage's wish-list for some time after being identified as a player with 'a lot of potential'.

The 21-year-old completed his medical at Compton Park on Tuesday morning before joining his new team-mates as they embarked on their pre-season training camp in Alicante, Spain.

“We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club," said Sellars. "He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers is closed down by Nathan Collins of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on December 01, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who made 18 Premier League starts for the Clarets, agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, as he became the club's first signing of the summer.

Sellars commended the efforts of Matt Hobbs and the recruitment team for getting the deal done having watched the ex-Stoke City centre back for an extended period of time and providing all the stats and analysis for Lage to make the final decision.

He said: “They put the hours in, speaking to people and watching the games, going to live games and watching the videos, getting analysis and data, which has led us to the right decision.

"You’re trying to find the perfect player who has everything you need, so when he’s got Premier League experience already, and has played a lot of games for a young man, it shows how well he’s progressing."

He added: “You do your due diligence and hard work to make sure everyone is in agreement, and once you get to that stage, it’s easier to get the player. It’s taken time, but we’ve got there in the end.