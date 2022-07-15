The Clarets have played twice since the Belgian was announced as Sean Dyche's successor last month — with games against Rochdale and Wolves going ahead behind-closed-doors.

That meant travelling supporters were also able to catch their first glimpse of the club's new additions, with seven summer signings already added to the squad.

The most recent of those, Ian Maatsen, whose loan move from Chelsea was confirmed prior to kick-off against Shrewsbury Town, was absent from the group that featured in Shropshire.

Scott Twine and Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis were also left out of the 20-man squad after picking up knocks in training earlier in the week.

However, Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen, ex-City starlet CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally and former Anderlecht midfielder all featured against Steve Cotterill's side, with the latter netting his first goal for Burnley.

The 25-year-old DR Congo international slid the ball beyond former Burnley College student Marko Marosi after Josh Brownhill's pass cut through Town's defence.

Jay Rodriguez, one of the elder statesmen in the team, had a hand in the opener when switching play with Brownhill, and he almost contributed to the second goal of the evening when stinging the palms of the Slovakian-born stopper.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell had enjoyed a rather uneventful first half, aside from Julien Dacosta's cross-shot almost catching him off guard, but the same couldn't be said for his replacement Will Norris.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper was beaten within a minute of the restart. Cullen was guilty of giving the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area before Jordan Shipley's nonchalant side-footed finish found the top corner.

Marosi was also being made to work for his wage at the other end ashe denied Cullen at the foot of his right hand post and then beat Brownhill's effort to safety from the resulting corner.

Brownhill, though collected his second assist against the League One outfit when dropping the ball on to the toe of young substitute Ne-Jai Tucker, who poked the ball home from close range having started the move.

The winger, who starred in the Premier League 2 last term, was later joined on the scoresheet by fellow Clarets Academy graduate Bobby Thomas, who forced the ball over the line from yards out as Brownhill closed proceedings with a hat-trick of assists.