Burnley close in on deal for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Sources in Belgium suggest a deal is very near for the 19-year-old Netherlands Under 21 international, who joined Anderlecht in 2020 from N.A.C. Breda, following coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who has since joined Vincent Kompany as part of his Burnley backroom staff.

Ten Rouwelaar is eager to work with the player again, who he believes is a top prospect.

The deal is expected to cost Burnley €5m plus add-ons, with a ‘limited’ sell-on percentage.

Anderlecht's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Burnley have seen Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey leave this summer, with young Lukas Jensen joining Accrington Stanley on loan, and while Kompany still has Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris, who played a half each at Shrewsbury Town on Friday night, Kompany is thought to want one or two keepers, with Ari Muric of Manchester City and Plymouth’s Michael Cooper also linked.

Kompany, when asked specifically about Verbruggen after the 3-1 friendly win at Shrewsbury Town on Friday night said: “There’s a few names thrown around, I prefer to be open, but at the moment it’s not even close enough to call, there will be other candidates, but too early to call.

"It’s a body count issue, I’m not saying how the puzzle unfolds, it’s more any team needs to double up in every position and then compete, but we’ve got to double up first.”