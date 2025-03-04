How does Burnley's fair play record compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Burnley’s push for an immediate return to the Premier League will continue when they make a tricky looking trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Fresh from their disappointing FA Cup fifth round exit at the hands of local rivals Preston North End, Scott Parker’s men will hope to return to winning ways and potentially move to within two points the automatic promotion places by taking the honours against a Bluebirds side sat in the battle to avoid relegation. The visit to Cardiff kicks off what appears to be a potentially beneficial run of fixtures for the Clarets as it is immediately followed by a home double header against Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion before there is a return to Wales with a visit to Swansea City and a Turf Moor clash with Bristol City before March comes to a close.

The final two months of the season will bring the usual drama and high stakes as the battle for a place in next season’s Premier League rapidly approaches its climax. There will be a need for cool heads and focus throughout as a nerve-racking close to the campaign rapidly approaches. Every moment, every key decision and every talking point will be analysed throughout - and that includes those involving the match officials as they make calls that could impact on the promotion race.

As it stands ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Cardiff, Burnley’s fair play record in the Championship stands at 60 yellow cards and two red cards after Hannibal was dismissed in the New Years Day draw at Stoke City and Bashir Humphreys saw red in the 1-0 win at promotion rivals and current leaders Leeds United in October. But how does Burnley’s fair play record compare to their rivals across the Championship?

1st: Leeds United - 54 yellows, 0 reds 2nd: Coventry City - 55 yellows, 0 reds 3rd: Oxford United - 56 yellows, 0 reds 4th: Hull City - 56 yellows, 0 reds 5th: Middlesbrough - 52 yellows, 2 reds 6th: Swansea City - 52 yellows, 2 reds 7th: West Bromwich Albion - 59 yellows, 1 reds 8th: Sheffield Wednesday - 56 yellows, 2 reds 9th: Derby County - 65 yellows, 0 reds 10th: Burnley - 60 yellows, 2 reds 11th: Millwall - 64 yellows, 1 reds 12th: Bristol City - 56 yellows, 3 reds 13th: Queens Park Rangers - 66 yellows, 2 reds 14th: Norwich City - 68 yellows, 2 reds 15th: Plymouth Argyle - 59 yellows, 4 reds 16th: Cardiff City - 64 yellows, 3 reds 17th: Luton Town - 61 yellows, 5 reds 18th: Sheffield United - 73 yellows, 2 reds 19th: Stoke City - 82 yellows, 0 reds 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 71 yellows, 3 reds 21st: Sunderland - 72 yellows, 3 reds 22nd: Watford - 76 yellows, 2 reds 23rd: Portsmouth - 82 yellows, 1 reds 24th: Preston North End - 84 yellows, 4 reds

