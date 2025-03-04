The Clarets were dumped out of the FA Cup at the weekend with a miserable 3-0 fifth round defeat to Preston North End.
While they were in cup action, Sheffield United took full advantage by beating QPR to move five points ahead of Burnley in third.
Cardiff were also in cup action, losing 2-0 to Aston Villa – meaning they can now focus solely on their bid to avoid relegation.
On the team news front, Hannibal will come back into contention after being left out at the weekend, but Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
