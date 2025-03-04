Burnley predicted team to face Cardiff City as Scott Parker faces midfield dilemma - gallery

Burnley make the long trip to South Wales tonight looking to keep up the pressure on the Championship’s top two with a victory.

The Clarets were dumped out of the FA Cup at the weekend with a miserable 3-0 fifth round defeat to Preston North End.

While they were in cup action, Sheffield United took full advantage by beating QPR to move five points ahead of Burnley in third.

Cardiff were also in cup action, losing 2-0 to Aston Villa – meaning they can now focus solely on their bid to avoid relegation.

On the team news front, Hannibal will come back into contention after being left out at the weekend, but Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1. GK - James Trafford

After watching on from the away end on Saturday, Trafford will come straight back in and will be looking to keep a 13th straight clean sheet.

Photo Sales
2. RB - Connor Roberts

The former Swansea man is likely to receive a hostile reception as he reclaims his right-back spot after Oliver Sonne's underwhelming display in the cup.

Photo Sales
3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

After being rested at the weekend, Egan-Riley will come straight back into the side for Joe Worrall, who had an off day at Deepdale.

Photo Sales
4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman will be hoping Burnley are back to their normal reliable selves after shipping three at the weekend.

Photo Sales
