'Caused us problems': Scott Parker warns Burnley side not to be fooled by early Cardiff City thrashing

Burnley shouldn’t be kidded into thinking tonight’s clash against Cardiff City will be a routine task just because of the one-sided victory earlier in the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets head to South Wales tonight looking to get back on track as they return to league action after bowing out of the FA Cup at the weekend.

They face a Bluebirds outfit that are fighting for survival at the bottom end of the Championship table and were beaten 5-0 at Turf Moor back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the dominant scoreline, Cardiff actually caused Burnley plenty of problems on the day, but the hosts were in supreme form in front of goal.

Looking ahead to tonight’s challenge, Parker said: “It’s a quick turnaround for us now.

“We'll recover from the cup game, get everyone in. We'll be in on Sunday, recover and get everyone ready for now, which is another big game on Tuesday.

“It’s a difficult challenge, a side that’s under new management and they've got some good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Burnley Manager Scott Parker looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We faced them really early on in the season and they caused us some problems to be honest with you, so it’s a good side and they've picked up some results.

“They’re coming out of an FA Cup tie [against Aston Villa] as well on Friday night, so as always this division and every game you face between now and the end of the season there will be many challenges along this way and we face one now on Tuesday against a good side.”

While Cardiff sit just two places above the dropzone, Parker knows the opposition will pose plenty of problems if Burnley aren’t at their best.

“It’s a proper test, it will be a proper test the following week against Luton the next week and it will be the same for whoever we’re playing the week after that,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been in this division for some time now and there aren’t any easy games in this division.

“The games come thick and fast, every opposition you play against brings different things, there’s a whole variety of ways certain teams play.

“It’s very different to the Premier League, where you know exactly what you're coming up against for large parts in terms of quality.

“But in this division there's a big test ahead of us now.”