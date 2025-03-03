32 amazing pictures of 5,600 Burnley fans at Deepdale for Preston North End FA Cup tie

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
It was an afternoon to forget for Burnley at Deepdale on the weekend

The 5,600 Clarets fans that made the trip down the M65 were left disappointed as Scott Parker’s side crashed out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage.

The much-changed Clarets delivered a well below-par display to lose 3-0, suffering their first defeat in any competition since the start of November.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyDeepdalePreston North EndScott ParkerM65
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice