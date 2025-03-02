'Questions will be asked': Former Burnley man discusses Scott Parker's decision to make changes for FA Cup tie
That’s the verdict of former Claret David Unsworth, who was at Deepdale on Saturday on radio duty as Parker’s side crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 defeat.
The Clarets boss opted to make nine changes to his side and it told, with Burnley second best for much of the cup tie.
Unsworth though suggests Burnley have “bigger fish to fry”, with a long trip to Cardiff on Tuesday night giving them the chance to reduce the gap to the top two back to two points.
“It was a fantastic performance from Preston North End, it was a thoroughly deserved victory and they thoroughly deserved the three-goal cushion,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
“The goals are absolute quality. If you get the chance to see them, you won’t see three finer goals anywhere this afternoon. They provided quality when it mattered and that’s the difference.
“Burnley didn’t play badly, they had a go. But I think the nine changes they made to the team has had an effect on the team performance.
“Even though they made the changes to get the players back onto the pitch, it was too little, too late.
“Preston were hungry, they had a right go from minute one. I thought they were absolutely terrific in the second-half, they played the better football and they fully deserved their victory.
“Burnley didn’t threaten enough in front of goal. They had two good opportunities, but not great opportunities and that was it, I can’t think of any other chances from Burnley which is disappointing.
“They’ve got bigger fish to fry on Tuesday night and the questions will be asked about the changes made by Scott Parker. Has it affected them? Well yes it has because they’ve lost the game.
“For him, having been a manager and a coach myself, he wants to win on Tuesday night and if they do that, then it’s the right decision. If not, questions will be asked.”
