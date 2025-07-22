The latest news from Turf Moor as Burnley prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The future of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford continues to make headlines as Newcastle United and Manchester City continue to be linked with a move for the England Under-21 international.

Trafford solidified his position as one of English football’s most promising goalkeepers last season as he kept a record 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances and conceded just 16 goals as Scott Parker’s side claimed a return to the Premier League by securing runners-up spot in the Championship.

The Three Lions stopper has been a long-term target of Newcastle’s and there were reports stating the Magpies were keen on a move for Trafford over the last two transfer windows. That interest remains alive and talks with the Clarets have been ongoing in recent weeks - but an agreement has remained out of reach with reports suggesting there was a sizeable difference in the clubs valuation of the player.

Trafford’s former club Manchester City are now said to be keen to take the goalkeeper back to the Etihad Stadium - although any move would be dependent on the sale of one of the other stoppers within Pep Guardiola’s squad. City are believed to have two clauses inserted into the agreement that saw the Clarets secure Trafford’s signature in 2023 and they include a £40 million buyback clause and a 20% sell-on clause. However, the Manchester Evening News have also reported a third clause could be triggered that would guarantee City could match any offer the Clarets accepted for the former Bolton Wanderers loan star.

That appears to put City in the driving seat to secure a deal for Trafford during the remainder of the transfer window - although the report also reveals they are hoping to move on either Ederson or Stefan Ortega to make room for the Clarets stopper.

Former Burnley midfielder lands League One move

A former Burnley midfielder has joined Rotherham United on a free transfer after he was released by League One rivals Barnsley.

Seven years have passed since the Clarets snapped up Josh Benson from Arsenal and the youngster went on to gain senior experience during a loan spell with Grimsby Town. The former Gunners academy star went on to make 12 senior appearances for the Clarets and that included Premier League appearances against the likes of Manchester City, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After securing a £1 million move to Barnsley during the summer of 2021, Benson went on to make just under a century of appearances for the Tykes - but will now resume his career with Rotherham after penning an initially one-year deal with the Millers.

Speaking to the Millers’ club website after putting pen to paper, Benson said: "It's been a long couple of weeks but I'm buzzing to be here. I want to get on the ball as much as I can, score goals, create chances and play as many games as possible for the club. Pre-season has been good, the boys are looking sharp and I can't wait for the season to get going."