Burnley and Sunderland target Brazilian as Rooney points to Kompany mistake

The latest from Burnley after the Clarets started the Premier League season with a defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley manager Scott Parker is keen to add another defender to his squad over the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk have reported the Clarets have shown an interest in securing the services of FC Copenhagen centre back Gabriel Pereira - but will face competition from Premier League rivals Sunderland as both clubs look to continue their hectic and productive summer transfer window activity.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined the Danish club from Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente last summer and went on to make 42 appearances in all competitions during his first season at the Parken Stadium. Those appearances included several in the UEFA Conference League as his side reached the last 16 of the competition before seeing their run ended by a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Chelsea.

The report claims both Sunderland and Burnley are looking to persuade the defender to test his ability in the Premier League and states Clarets boss Scott Parker is ‘keen to bring in more defensive reinforcements’ after securing permanent deals for the likes of Bashir Humphreys, Kyle Walker, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe during the summer transfer window. However, there is also a suggestion Pereira ‘wants to stay’ at Copenhagen and that could lead to disappointment for Burnley and their fellow Premier League newcomers.

Rooney points to Kompany error as relegation battle assessed

Former Everton footballer Wayne Rooney acknowledges the fans during a lap of honour following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. | Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has insisted Sunderland have pointed the way for Leeds United and Burnley in the battle to remain in the Premier League beyond a solitary season.

As the Clarets were falling to an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland battled their way to a 3-0 home win against West Ham United as Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all found the net at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats soaked up early pressure from the Hammers and punished their visitors with swift attacking play that laid the foundations for an impressive return to the Premier League. Rooney praised Regis Le Bris and his players for their performance and references the approach taken by Burnley under Vincent Kompany’s watch during their last season in the top flight.

Speaking on the first Match of the Day of the new season, the Manchester United and England said: “We saw last season, the promoted teams coming up, and we saw it with Burnley coming up under Vincent Kompany, they tried to come into the Premier League and play and be expansive and you just can’t do that. The gap from Championship to Premier League is massive and I think the way Sunderland play shows you can get results in this league if you’re organised, you work hard and you stick together as a team. There are so many new players but the players that helped them get into the Premier League last season had a huge impact in the game this afternoon.”