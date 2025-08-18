'Deterrent': Ex-ref on Burnley's Martin Dubravka becoming first keeper to be punished by new 8-second ruling

Burnley’s Martin Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by the new eight-second ruling.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just four minutes into Saturday’s season opener at Tottenham, referee Michael Oliver was forced to award the home side a corner after Dubravka held onto the ball for too long.

According to Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, the 36-year-old had the ball in his hands for 12 seconds in total after claiming a right-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under new legislation, Oliver had no option but to stop play and award Tottenham a corner – which thankfully, from Burnley’s perspective, came to nothing.

Former ref Dermot Gallagher believes Oliver did the right thing and believes the new rule will help speed up the game.

"If you watch, he really does take too long,” he said.

"I sometimes get a bit concerned when people say eight seconds, because you don’t want to have a stopwatch on it – ‘oh, he’s taken 8.2 seconds, he’s got to be penalised’.

Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by the new eight-second ruling (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But if you look at this, he’s making no attempt to get rid of the ball so the referee pulls him up and gives a corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if a corner is a fair punishment, Gallagher added: “I think it’s a deterrent, that’s what it’s for.

"No referee wants to apply that rule, they want to see the goalkeeper get rid of the ball. It’s to speed up the game and get the ball back in play faster.”

Your next Burnley FC read: What Wayne Rooney made of Burnley's opening day display against Tottenham