'Deterrent': Ex-ref on Burnley's Martin Dubravka becoming first keeper to be punished by new 8-second ruling

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Burnley’s Martin Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by the new eight-second ruling.
placeholder image
'A long journey': Burnley's Josh Laurent reflects on making Premier League bow
Just four minutes into Saturday’s season opener at Tottenham, referee Michael Oliver was forced to award the home side a corner after Dubravka held onto the ball for too long.

According to Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, the 36-year-old had the ball in his hands for 12 seconds in total after claiming a right-wing cross.

Under new legislation, Oliver had no option but to stop play and award Tottenham a corner – which thankfully, from Burnley’s perspective, came to nothing.

Former ref Dermot Gallagher believes Oliver did the right thing and believes the new rule will help speed up the game.

"If you watch, he really does take too long,” he said.

"I sometimes get a bit concerned when people say eight seconds, because you don’t want to have a stopwatch on it – ‘oh, he’s taken 8.2 seconds, he’s got to be penalised’.

Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by the new eight-second ruling (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dubravka became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be penalised by the new eight-second ruling (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But if you look at this, he’s making no attempt to get rid of the ball so the referee pulls him up and gives a corner.”

When asked if a corner is a fair punishment, Gallagher added: “I think it’s a deterrent, that’s what it’s for.

"No referee wants to apply that rule, they want to see the goalkeeper get rid of the ball. It’s to speed up the game and get the ball back in play faster.”

