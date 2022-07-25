The new Championship season is just days away as all of the hope of expectation continues to grow at clubs across English football’s second tier.
New signings have been made, the friendly fixtures are completed and the stresses and strains of pre-season training have all been focused towards being fully prepared this coming weekend when the new campaign gets underway.
For Burnley, that means a short trip to Huddersfield Town on Friday night as Vincent Kompany’s side look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt.
Kompany has been active in the transfer market with the likes of Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen and Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis during the close-season - but it is one potential departure that has dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours as one current Claret closes in on a move away.
The Express takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Clarets and their Championship rivals.