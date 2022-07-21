Here is the latest from today’s Championship news.

With almost a week to go until Burnley’s season opener against Luton Town, Vincent Kompany has spoken on his desire to build his team and not expect instant success.

The Clarets boss said: “We are not putting everything on promotion (this season).

“If it happens, then it is good for the club, and we will have a go in the Prem.

“But if it doesn’t happen, then the club can compete the year after, and the year after.“It is a crucial period for that.

“You have seen how many transfers we have had to do.

“They don’t just go away if they go wrong, they are there for a while.”

Kompany has made seven signings so far this summer - Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley, Scott Twine, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest join race for relegated star Nottingham Forest have joined Everton in the race to sign Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, however the Hornets will demand around £25 million for the Nigerian. (TEAMtalk)

2. Stoke City closing in on Premier League striker Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is reportedly close to sealing a permanent move away after undergoing the first part of his medical with Stoke City. The 32-year-old only made eight Premier League appearances last season. (Daily Telegraph)

3. Birmingham City end interest in ambitious signing Birmingham City are no longer targeting a surprise move for Diego Costa as he would be too expensive for the Championship club. The 33-year-old is a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro in January. (Daily Mirror)

4. Norwich winger set to make Netherlands move Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis is set to join FC Twente on loan this summer, a year after the Canaries signed him for €11 million. The 20-year-old failed to pick up a single goal contribution in the Premier League last season. (Football-Oranje)