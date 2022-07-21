Vincent Kompany not putting pressure on his young Burnley charges

Kompany has already spoken about being at the club for the long haul, and is looking to build a side that can challenge to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

But he is not pressuring his squad, which he has added to with six of his seven signings all aged 22 or less, to instantly bounce back.

He believes this is a key period, in terms of building his group, with more signings to come, potentially before the first game of the season at Huddersfield Town next Friday, and certainly before the window closes on September 1st, and is focused on making sure he brings the right players in.

Speaking about his immediate hopes, Kompany said: “We are not putting everything on promotion (this season).

"If it happens, then it is good for the club, and we will have a go in the Prem.

"But if it doesn't happen, then the club can compete the year after, and the year after.“It is a crucial period for that.

"You have seen how many transfers we have had to do.

"They don't just go away if they go wrong, they are there for a while.”

Kompany is close to making signing number eight, with Anderlecht’s Netherlands Under 21 keeper Bart Verbruggen set to add to his options in goal after the summer departures of both Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey, with Lukas Jensen also joining Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

And he remains keen on Coventry City’s attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, admitting at Shrewsbury last Friday: "I'm all for transparency.

"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.

"We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no."

Coventry boss Mark Robins said on Tuesday night: “Nothing (has changed).

"He’s still our player, so long may that continue.”

"People are interested in your players because they do well, and you either sell or you don’t.