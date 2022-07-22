Manchester City keeper Aro Muric is Burnley’s eighth summer signing.

The 6ft 6ins Kosovan international joins the Clarets on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £3m.

As revealed by @BXSport on Thursday evening, the Clarets turned to alternative options after failing to agree terms for Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Clarets had hoped to land the 19-year-old Netherlands Under 21 international, with Vincent Kompany’s goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who also joined Anderlecht from NAC Breda two years ago, keen to be reunited with the young prospect.

NASHVILLE, TN - JULY 29: Goaltender Aro Muric #49 of Manchester City makes a save against Vincent Janssen #9 of Tottenham during the second half of the 2017 International Champions Cup Presented by Heineken at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

But, with Belgian sources suggesting a deal would be expected to cost Burnley €5m plus add-ons, with a ‘limited’ sell-on percentage, the clubs were unable to reach a compromise, and the Clarets revisted interest in Muric.

The keeper is thought to have undergone his medical on Thursday, and Man City are believed to have installed a buyback option for the 23-year-old, who joined the Blues five years ago from Grasshopper Zürich, after spells with Young Fellows Juventus and Zürich.

He has since spent time on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor.