Burnley bring Portuguese training camp to an close with friendly games against Newcastle United

Vincent Kompany's squad, who travelled to Portugal on Sunday, have enjoyed a warm-weather camp, helping bed in eight new signings.

And he split his group into two for a behind-closed-doors session against Eddie Howe’s squad.

United led 4-1 at the break against a younger Burnley side, with Ne-Jai Tucker netting a penalty for the Clarets, before the Toon scored twice after the interval through Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy.

Ian Maatsen

On the adjacent pitch, a more experienced side trailed 1-0 at half-time through Allan Saint-Maximin's close range effort .

Callum Wilson netted for Newcastle in the second period, with loan man Ian Maatsen levelling matters, before Miguel Almiron scored the winner.

Manager Vincent Kompany said: "No injuries is the main thing.

"I thought the running was good.

"It was competitive, there wasn't much in the games and we worked well.

"There were two very competitive squads out there, in us and Newcastle.