Burnley will travel to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Scott Parker will face familiar opposition when Burnley mark their return to the Premier League with a visit to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2025/26 season.

The Clarets boss spent two years with Spurs during his playing career before laying the foundations for his career in management by returning to the North London club as an academy coach. The game will see former Brentford boss Thomas Frank take charge of the home side for the first time in the Premier League.

A first home clash comes a week later when fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland are the visitors to Turf Moor after the Black Cats secured a return to the top tier with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month. A tough trio of opening fixtures is then rounded off when Burnley travel to Old Trafford to take on 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United as the Red Devils look to move on from a deeply disappointing season last time out.

But how are Burnley predicted to fare on their return to the Premier League? We take to AI tool Grok3 to see how they predict the Premier League table will look when the 2025/26 season comes to a close next May.

AI predicts the 2025/26 Premier League table

Getty Images

1st: Arsenal - 88 points

Grok3: Arsenal have been consistent title contenders, narrowly missing out in recent seasons. With a strong squad, potential signings, and Mikel Arteta’s tactical growth, they could edge out competitors to win the title.

2nd: Manchester City - 85 points

Grok3: Despite a dip to third in 2024/25, City’s depth and Pep Guardiola’s brilliance make them a near-certain top-two side. They’re likely to rebound but may fall just short of the title.

3rd: Chelsea - 80 points

Grok3: Chelsea’s upward trajectory under their current management, combined with a young, talented squad, positions them for a top-four finish. They could challenge for third if key players gel.

4th: Liverpool - 78 points

Grok3: Liverpool’s transition post-Klopp has been impressive, and with a strong core and potential new signings, they should secure a Champions League spot, though not quite title contenders.

5th: Newcastle United - 75 points

Grok3: Newcastle’s financial backing and consistent improvement make them a top-five candidate. Their 2024/25 form suggests they’ll push for European spots again.

6th: Aston Villa - 72 points

Grok3: Villa’s European success and Unai Emery’s management keep them in the top-six conversation. They’re likely to maintain their strong home form and compete for Europa League qualification.

7th: Nottingham Forest - 68 points

Grok3: Forest’s surprise push in 2024/25, reaching European spots, shows their potential. With smart recruitment, they could solidify a top-half finish.

8th: Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points

Grok3: Spurs’ inconsistency persists, but Thomas Frank’s attacking style ensures a competitive season. They’re likely to hover around the top eight but struggle for top-four.

9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 62 points

Grok3: Brighton’s progressive model keeps them in the top half, though their ceiling may be limited without a marquee striker. They’ll remain entertaining and solid.

10th: Crystal Palace - 60 points

Grok3: Palace’s young, dynamic squad and Oliver Glasner’s tactics make them a dark horse for a top-10 finish, especially if they retain key players like Eberechi Eze.

11th: Fulham - 55 points

Grok3: Fulham’s steady mid-table presence continues, with Marco Silva’s balanced approach ensuring they avoid relegation battles while occasionally upsetting bigger sides.

12th: Manchester United - 53 points

Grok3: United’s ongoing struggles, despite heavy investment, could see them flirt with relegation if their managerial and recruitment issues persist. Another low finish is possible.

13th: Bournemouth - 53 points

Grok3: Bournemouth’s resilience and attacking flair under Andoni Iraola keep them comfortably mid-table, though they lack the depth for a higher finish.

14th: Everton - 50 points

Grok3: Everton’s financial constraints and takeover uncertainties limit their ambitions, but David Moyes’ pragmatism ensures survival and a lower-mid-table finish.

15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 48 points

Grok3: Wolves’ inconsistent form place them in the lower mid-table, but they’re unlikely to face relegation trouble.

16th: West Ham United - 45 points

Grok3: West Ham’s transitional phase under new management and aging squad members could see them slip slightly, though they should stay clear of the drop.

17th: Leeds United - 42 points

Grok3: As a promoted side, Leeds’ high-energy style under Daniel Farke could keep them up, but defensive frailties may cost them against stronger teams.

18th: Brentford - 38 points

Grok3: Brentford’s over-reliance on players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa and potential fatigue from their high-pressing style could see them relegated, especially if injuries mount.

19th: Burnley - 35 points

