Burnley's daunting start, Scott Parker connection and Christmas stinker: The main takeaways from 2025/26 fixture list

Now the 2025/26 Premier League fixture schedule is out, the countdown to the new campaign is well and truly underway.

For the second straight season in the top flight, the Clarets have been handed a daunting start.

Burnley lost their first three league games under Vincent Kompany, conceding 11 goals during the process against Manchester City, who were coming off the back of a treble win, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Spurs are first up on this occasion, as Scott Parker’s men open their account for the season with a trip to the capital.

Next up is an early relegation six-pointer against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland, who edged out Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final to join the Clarets and Leeds United in the top flight.

There’s plenty of other talking points to be had though as we dissect Burnley’s fixture list in full. Here’s some of the key takeaways:

The Parker connection

Burnley line up back in the Premier League again after winning promotion from the Championship last season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley’s last campaign in the Premier League kicked off with a reunion between then Clarets boss Vincent Kompany and his former side Manchester City. It didn’t end well, as Erling Haaland scored twice in a one-sided 3-0 victory for Pep Guardiola’s men. Much of the build-up was dominated by Kompany’s connection with the then reigning Premier League champions. It might be a similar story this time round as Scott Parker returns to Spurs to face his former side, having spent two years there as a player before later beginning his coaching career with the North London outfit. The Clarets boss was also linked with the Tottenham job before Thomas Frank’s appointment, which adds another layer to Burnley’s opening fixture.

Daunting start…again!

Burnley collected a measly one point from their first six games the last time they were in the Premier League, having come up against the likes of Man City, Villa, Spurs and Man Utd. Their opening seven games this season look equally daunting, with Burnley facing Spurs, United, reigning champions Liverpool and Villa in their first seven. It puts extra emphasis on Burnley’s first home game of the season, which comes against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland, who - in all likelihood - will be one of Burnley’s main rivals in the fight for survival next season.

Christmas stinker

Burnley don’t have a Boxing Day game to look forward to next season, with their traditional festive encounter coming the following day, Saturday, December 27, at home to Everton. It’s before Christmas, however, where Burnley have been handed a real stinker, making the arduous trek to Bournemouth on Saturday, December 20, just five days before Santa is in town. While the Clarets play six times in the usual hectic December period, the rest of their schedule isn’t looking too bad. After the Toffees clash, Parker’s side play a second consecutive home game three days later when they take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United. The new year starts with another long trip though as Burnley travel to Brighton on Saturday, January 3.

Sensible schedule (subject to change!)

In terms of scheduling, Bournemouth away aside just before Christmas, Burnley’s fixtures don’t look too bad. Of their five midweek games, three of them are at home. Crystal Palace away on a Wednesday night in February is far from ideal, but it’s not too bad in isolation. The other away trip comes at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson ground on a Wednesday night in March. It’s a shame the Clarets have to wait so long to visit the new waterside arena, but at least any early teething problems should be sorted out by then. Of course, on the topic of scheduling, all of this is subject to change and the Clarets will inevitably see plenty of their fixtures rearranged and pushed back to Sunday’s when they face sides in European competition.

Season end

Burnley face a potentially decisive clash against Leeds United at the start of May, which could be a huge fixture in the relegation picture. Subsequent games against Aston Villa (H) and Arsenal (final away game) after that aren’t too kind, especially if Burnley still have everything to play for. But a final day home game against Wolves gives them the opportunity to pick up some points. Looking at the season in general, the stretch of games between January and April are likely to be key, as they offer the chance to regularly pick up points against sides likely to be in the mid-table picture and those who could be in and around them come the season’s end.