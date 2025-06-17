Former Burnley FC chairman named president of new independent supporters' group

Former Burnley FC chairman Barry Kilby has been named president of a new independent supporters’ group.

The group describes itself as a fan-led, democratic fan association that aims to connect supporters with their club and champion accountability, tradition, and fairness.

BFC ISA continues to take on new members and is encouraging all fans to take part in building a “transparent, inclusive, and community-focused relationship” with the club.

In a fresh development, the association’s steering group has now revealed Kilby, a former Clarets chairman, has accepted an invitation to become president.

Kilby, a lifelong Burnley supporter, joined the club’s board of directors in 1998 and became chairman following the AGM later that year.

It was a position he held until the end of the 2011/12 season when, following a prostate cancer diagnosis, he stood down and gave way to John Banaszkiewick and Mike Garlick.

Ex-chairman of Burnley, Barry Kilby during the FA Cup third round match between Burnley and Barnsley at Turf Moor on January 5, 2019 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

He remained a director, later becoming vice-chairman, until the ALK Capital takeover at the end of 2020. He remains an avid supporter, along with his family, and rarely misses a home game.

Kilby said: “I’ve followed Burnley all my life and had the honour of serving the club as chairman.

"One thing that’s always been true is that this club belongs to its supporters. That’s why I’m proud to lend my name to Burnley FC ISA.It’s grassroots, democratic and gives us a strong voice as fans. I believe it can play an important role in helping the club stay true to its roots while looking to the future.”