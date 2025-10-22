Two Burnley stars were named in the BBC Sport Premier League team of the week following Saturday's home win against Leeds United.

Two Burnley stars have landed a place in a Premier League team of the week after playing key roles in Saturday’s home win against Leeds United.

The former Championship title rivals went head-to-head at Turf Moor in a game that already felt potentially pivotal in the race to avoid relegation into the second tier. Scott Parker’s side had claimed just one win from their opening seven games of the league season since returning to the top flight - but they knew a win over the Whites would move them to within a point of their visitors and would also lift them out of the relegation zone if results elsewhere fell in their favour.

Burnley played their part as a goal in each half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna helped them land all three points for the first time since they saw off Sunderland at Turf Moor in their first home game of the campaign. However, it was two Clarets stars that helped their side secure a first clean sheet since that victory over the Black Cats that were handed a spot in Troy Deeney’s BBC Sport Premier League team of the week.

On Dubravka, the former Watford striker said: “Kept a clean sheet but faced 19 shots in their 2-0 win against Leeds . They had an xG of 2.4, but he kept them out in a massive, massive game. It was a game I didn't think Burnley would win, I thought Leeds would run away with it. But Burnley's defensive resolution came out on top.”

Tuanzebe also played a key role in helping the Clarets keep only their second clean sheet of the season as the former Manchester United and Ipswich Town defender produced an eye-catching display to land a place in Deeney’s team of the week.

The BBC Sport pundit said of the versatile defender: “Another guy for Burnley who was a monster against Leeds. I always find it interesting when teams sign a centre-back from a team who has been relegated, especially one who was injured as much as Tuanzebe was last season. Clearly, he has found a home and Kyle Walker was also excellent next to him.”

Who was in Troy Deeney’s BBC Sport Premier League team of the week?

Troy Deeney was harsh on Aston Villa when naming his Premier League Team of the Week. | Getty Images

Martin Dubravka (Burnley), Reece James (Chelsea), Josh Acheampong (Chelsea), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Yehor Yarmolyuk (Brentford), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion

