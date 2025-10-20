Burnley beat Leeds United 2-0 on Saturday, but what does the result do to their Premier League prospects?

Burnley gave their Premier League survival chances a huge boost with a 2-0 win at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

A first-half Lesley Ugochukwu strike and a fine long-range effort from Loum Tchaouna after the break settled the tie at Turf Moor, offering the Clarets their second win of the season, climbing out of the bottom three on seven points in the process.

It could be argued that Saturday’s win is a deserved reward for Burnley after late defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool earlier this season, while they’ve been at least competitive in pretty much every game they’ve played - even the 5-1 defeat away at Manchester City at the end of September flattered Pep Guardiola’s side. But what does the result do to Burnley’s chances of staying in the Premier League?

Where will Burnley finish in the Premier League this season?

Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

According to Opta’s statistical modelling, Burnley’s most likely finishing position in the Premier League this season remains 19th at 17.98%. That would send Scott Parker’s men down with Wolves in 20th (34.79%) and West Ham in 18th (13.98%).

However, the Clarets still have a 13% chance of holding onto their current placing of 17th, while 16th, 15th and 14th have been given 9.88%, 7.73% and 6.12% probabilities, respectively. There’s even a 0.01% chance of Burnley finishing all the way up in second. Elsewhere in the table, Arsenal are now rated at 54.48% likely to win the title after they beat Fulham 1-0, coupled with Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Burnley’s fellow promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United have been given 10.97% and 11.71% chances of finishing 14th and 16th, respectively.

Burnley’s chances of finishing in each Premier League position rated

What next for Burnley?

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley’s win over Leeds was a huge boost, but now, they have to build on it. The Clarets face bottom-of-the-table Wolves away on Sunday, looking to take their first points on the road this season, and expectations will be high given the Midlanders are yet to win in 2025/26 and have lost six of their eight Premier League matches.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has labelled the match a ‘must-win’ for his side. However, the same could be said for Burnley, given they follow up this clash with fixtures against Arsenal (home), West Ham (away) and Chelsea (home).