Burnley star 'ready' for Premier League challenge despite future doubt

James Trafford has established himself as an integral part of the Burnley side that secured Premier League promotion.

James Trafford is aiming to take the positives from a chastening first season in the Premier League as he prepares to return to the top flight with Burnley.

The England Under-21 goalkeeper was an integral part of the Clarets side that claimed runners-up in the Championship last season and ensured their stay in the second tier was limited to just a solitary season. The Manchester City academy product kept a record 29 clean sheets in 45 league appearances and conceded just 16 goals throughout the campaign as he established himself as one of the most promising stoppers in English football.

Trafford’s form has made him a long-term target of Newcastle United and the most recent reports have suggested the Champions League-bound Magpies remain in talks over a deal to take the 22-year-old to the North East ahead of the new season. However, Burnley are hoping to retain the services of their number one goalkeeper and are said to be demanding a fee of around £40m.

Trafford, who was part of the senior England squad that faced Senegal and Andorra over the last week, has already experienced life in the Premier League as Burnley suffered a dispiriting relegation during the 2023/24 season. After joining the Clarets from City that summer, he went on to concede 62 goals in 28 appearances and was replaced by Arijanet Muric during the final two months of the season.

However, the Clarets keeper is adamant he will be ready for the challenge that lies in wait when his side return to the top flight in August.

He told Ben Foster’s Fozcast: “Me personally, I’ll be a lot more prepared come the first game of the season than I was two years ago when I made my debut against City. Just through experience, just through being older, being better, going from the age of 20 to 22 you obviously grow a lot. I’ve played a lot of games between now and then and I will be a lot more equipped and able to perform better than I did two years ago.

“A lot of it is natural through physically getting better. I’m a lot more assured. I’m a lot different to how I was back then, I look different, I’m a lot more grown up. There’s obviously little things that I’ve got better at, like technical things, the main one being the presence and the feel. Going into the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world as everyone knows, the standard is unbelievable. Before that I had played in League One.

“I still believed I was ready and the manager believed in me, because he started me in that first game. Looking back it was a brilliant season. We got relegated but it is what it is, it’s part of football. You either get relegated or you stay up, but from a development point of view it’s something that I look back on and think it was brilliant.”

“It’s so tough for the promoted teams”

Trafford revealed just how different life can be for a goalkeeper in the top tier and gave a fascinating insight into the levels that must be achieved to get a result.

He said: “It was obviously tough. I didn’t think it was going to be as tough as it was. Being in a team that is in the relegation zone, it’s not only tough in the game from a technical and tactical point of view, but also mentally it’s tough because you know you have to play 8 or 9/10 to even have a chance of a result. It’s no fault of us, it’s just that there’s so much money in the Premier League and it’s so tough for the promoted teams. This season you might make one or two saves, but in the Premier League you have to make three, four, five or six.”