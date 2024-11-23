Rarely troubled in what was a difficult day for goalkeepers. Good distribution and kept his concentration throughout the game. Made one big save in the second-half to deny Hirakawa.Rarely troubled in what was a difficult day for goalkeepers. Good distribution and kept his concentration throughout the game. Made one big save in the second-half to deny Hirakawa.
Rarely troubled in what was a difficult day for goalkeepers. Good distribution and kept his concentration throughout the game. Made one big save in the second-half to deny Hirakawa. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley player ratings from Bristol City win with two lively 8s and a wasteful 6

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 16:15 GMT

Burnley player ratings from their win at Championship rivals Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half goal from Jaidon Anthony was enough to help Burnley boost their bid for a return to the Premier League with a hard-earned win at Bristol City.

The opening goal came midway through the first-half as Jaidon Anthony reacted first to a loose ball after Josh Brownhill’s effort had been parried by Robins keeper Max O’Leary. The on-loan Bournemouth winger wasted little time in finishing from close range before taking the acclaim of his team-mates.

Brownhill was the heart of another promising moment in the opening stages of the second-half as his neat touch and cross led to chances neither Luca Koleosho or Hannibal could take. In a period of intense pressure, Anthony almost doubled his tally as curled an effort narrowly over O’Leary’s crossbar as the hosts number one looked completely helpless.

The hosts ramped up the pressure inside the final 20 minutes and James Trafford made a smart save to deny Robins substitute Yu Hirakawa before the Clarets survived a credible penalty shout when Brownhill appeared to hand in the area. Despite some nervy moments, Scott Parker’s men held on to keep yet another clean sheet and secure what could be a precious three points on the road.

Here are the Express’ player ratings for the Clarets stars after a hard-fought Championship contest at Ashton Gate.

Another solid display in what was another impressive defensive performance from the Clarets.

1. Maxime Esteve - 7

Another solid display in what was another impressive defensive performance from the Clarets. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A genuine threat in wide areas throughout the game and can probably count himself unlucky to only have grabbed one goal as reward for a lively display.

2. Jaidon Anthony - 8

A genuine threat in wide areas throughout the game and can probably count himself unlucky to only have grabbed one goal as reward for a lively display. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Much like Esteve, kept his concentration and produced a solid and composed performance. A commanding display.

3. CJ Egan Riley - 8

Much like Esteve, kept his concentration and produced a solid and composed performance. A commanding display. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
His usual commanding presence in the heart of the midfield and led by example in difficult conditions.

4. Josh Brownhill - 7

His usual commanding presence in the heart of the midfield and led by example in difficult conditions. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsBurnleyBristol City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice