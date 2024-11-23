A first-half goal from Jaidon Anthony was enough to help Burnley boost their bid for a return to the Premier League with a hard-earned win at Bristol City.

The opening goal came midway through the first-half as Jaidon Anthony reacted first to a loose ball after Josh Brownhill’s effort had been parried by Robins keeper Max O’Leary. The on-loan Bournemouth winger wasted little time in finishing from close range before taking the acclaim of his team-mates.

Brownhill was the heart of another promising moment in the opening stages of the second-half as his neat touch and cross led to chances neither Luca Koleosho or Hannibal could take. In a period of intense pressure, Anthony almost doubled his tally as curled an effort narrowly over O’Leary’s crossbar as the hosts number one looked completely helpless.

The hosts ramped up the pressure inside the final 20 minutes and James Trafford made a smart save to deny Robins substitute Yu Hirakawa before the Clarets survived a credible penalty shout when Brownhill appeared to hand in the area. Despite some nervy moments, Scott Parker’s men held on to keep yet another clean sheet and secure what could be a precious three points on the road.

Here are the Express’ player ratings for the Clarets stars after a hard-fought Championship contest at Ashton Gate.

1 . Maxime Esteve - 7 Another solid display in what was another impressive defensive performance from the Clarets. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Jaidon Anthony - 8 A genuine threat in wide areas throughout the game and can probably count himself unlucky to only have grabbed one goal as reward for a lively display. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . CJ Egan Riley - 8 Much like Esteve, kept his concentration and produced a solid and composed performance. A commanding display. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales