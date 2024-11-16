After enduring a four-game run without a victory, the pressure was on Scott Parker’s men to keep pace with the top two after slipping down to sixth.

But Jay Rodriguez’s stoppage-time penalty, which secured a late 1-0 win, saw the Clarets move back up to fourth and just four points adrift of the top two.

Elsewhere, leaders Sunderland were pegged back by Coventry City, while Sheffield United recorded a derby win against their city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday. Leeds United and West Brom also picked up wins.

As the international break gets underway, boffins at Grosvenor Sport have run a Championship Supercomputer to determine who is likely to finish where based on a probability model based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

A simulation is then run 1,000 times to predict the outcome of every fixture, with a league table then constructed as a result with as few anomalies as possible to ensure accuracy.