Supercomputer predicts final Championship table after Burnley's late victory, Sunderland draw and Leeds United and Sheffield United win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Burnley signed off for the international break with a much-needed win against Swansea City.

After enduring a four-game run without a victory, the pressure was on Scott Parker’s men to keep pace with the top two after slipping down to sixth.

But Jay Rodriguez’s stoppage-time penalty, which secured a late 1-0 win, saw the Clarets move back up to fourth and just four points adrift of the top two.

Elsewhere, leaders Sunderland were pegged back by Coventry City, while Sheffield United recorded a derby win against their city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday. Leeds United and West Brom also picked up wins.

As the international break gets underway, boffins at Grosvenor Sport have run a Championship Supercomputer to determine who is likely to finish where based on a probability model based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

A simulation is then run 1,000 times to predict the outcome of every fixture, with a league table then constructed as a result with as few anomalies as possible to ensure accuracy.

Here is the full rundown in reverse order:

Predicted points: 40

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Gareth Copley

Predicted points: 40

2. 23rd: QPR (relegated)

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Nigel Roddis

Predicted points: 44

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Predicted points: 48

4. 21st: Stoke City

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Nathan Stirk

