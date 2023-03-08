Burnley look set for another busy summer transfer window as their return to the Premier League gets closer and closer. The Clarets look highly unlikely to remain in the second tier as they sit a whopping 17 points clear of the play-off spots.

Winning promotion could leave Vincent Kompany looking for further additions to an already-strong squad, while they may also lose a number of key players as they return to their parent clubs. Though it is believed they could look to sign some of their current loan players on a permanent basis, with Jordan Beyer one name keen on returning to the club next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer rumours from the Championship...

Schalke ‘approach’ Churlinov

Schalke have opened talks with burnley over a deal for Darko Churlinov, according to WAZ. The German outfit are said to be eager to bring the North Macedonian in on loan this summer after a disappointing debut season in England.

Churlinov joined Burnley from Stuttgart in August as one of 16 players to arrive at the newly-relegated club, however he was only one of a few whose time hasn’t gone to plan so far. The 22-year-old has made one start in only six appearances in the Championship this season and is yet to get off the mark for the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Churlinov’s game time not looking likely to increase anytime soon, Kompany’s side are said to be open to letting him leave on loan and Schalke are eager to bring him back to the Bundesliga. The winger spent last season on loan with the German side, bagging six goal contributions in 23 appearances.

Premier League giants ‘target’ Blues youngster

Chelsea and Arsenal are both targeting Birmingham City’s Trevan Sanusi, according to Football Insider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanusi doesn’t turn 16 until next month but is a regular in the Blues’ U21 side and is highly regarded at the club. Yet to make his senior debut for the Championship outfit, the report claims that Sanusi has rejected a scholarship contract and Chelsea and Arsenal are now both looking to take advantage of his situation.

Graham Potter’s side are reportedly in pole position to land the youngster ahead of their London rivals, with the winger looking to leave St. Andrew’s in the coming months. Leaving Birmingham could be a risky move for Sanusi, with the club known for developing young talents such as Jude and Jobe Bellingham.

Hull City ‘eye’ permanent deals

Hull City are eager to secure permanent deals for loanees Aaron Connolly and Karl Darlow this summer, according to Hull Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have impressed since joining on loan, with Connolly netting twice in five appearances in the Championship since making the temporary switch from Brighton. Meanwhile, Darlow has established himself as the first choice keeper for the Tigers following Matt Ingram’s latest injury. The Magpies loanee is likely to leave Newcastle United on a permanent deal with his future on Tyneside looking doubtful as he competes with Nick Pope, Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka for a place in the team.