Burnley beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the FA Cup last time out and are back in Championship action this weekend. The Clarets take on Blackpool away.

Vincent Kompany’s side remain top of the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender latest

Borussia Mönchengladbach would ‘love’ to have Jordan Beyer back from his loan spell at Burnley this summer. However, the Lancashire side are said to have an ‘option’ to buy the highly-rated loanee if they gain promotion. Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus has told Bild:

“Of course, when you loan a player, you think about why you’re doing it. You want to bring back a better player. It’s only logical that Burnley are now trying to keep this player in England. And if you can play Premier League, then you think about whether you want to take this step. We’d love to bring Jordan back, no question. But all sides have to want that. We do not have the reins of action in our hands.”

Loanee update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley let youngster Dara Costelloe head out the exit door on a temporary basis earlier this winter when League Two side Bradford City came calling. The 19-year-old is still waiting on his first goal for the Yorkshire club as they eye promotion to League One.