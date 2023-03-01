But the 36-year-old admits that he retains a strong connection with his former employers, who he won 10 domestic trophies with during a decade of service at the Etihad Stadium.

A late goal from Connor Roberts in a slender victory over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday night set up the tie, which will take place at the home of the defending Premier League champions later in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the draw was made, the three-time SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month told the Burnley Express: "It's a double feeling, I've got to be honest. My ties are extremely strong with the club and that remains.

Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) and Manchester City's Spanish coach Pep Guardiola hold a press conference on February 12, 2018, in Basel, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football between Basel and Manchester City. / AFP PHOTO / SEBASTIEN BOZON

"The kids will have a tough decision to make on the day, but it's also one where you're looking forward to it. I've got a few games now that are more important, which is every Championship game in-between, but in the end it'll be a special day.

"It's an experience for the players and I think they've earned the right to look forward to such a game. It's definitely good for them, but from my side I'm really calm about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish them well, I still kick every ball with them whenever I watch them. I represent Burnley, and I'm extremely proud to be at Burnley, but I know the players on a personal level still."

The two-time FA Cup winner with City, who is one of the most decorated captains in the club's recent history, is expecting a warm welcome from ex-boss Pep Guardiola when he makes his long-awaited return to the place where he made so many fond memories.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round - Burnley v Fleetwood Town - Wednesday 1st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

But Kompany, who made 361 appearances for United's "noisy neighbours" in all competitions, knows that behind the pleasantries there's a well-oiled machine that will want to win at all costs, especially with a Wembley semi-final up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that past the hugs and the high fives there's a machine there that wants to win everything it can," he said. ""The whole place, Man City, I know very well.

"It's a place that has been so important in my life. I know there'll be plenty of hugs, there'll be plenty of high fives, but there's a machine that wants to win all the time.