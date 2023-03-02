Burnley player ratings vs Fleetwood Town as Clarets move into quarter-finals of FA Cup with 1-0 win
Burnley moved into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor on Wednesday night
The Clarets – who lead the way at the top of the Championship – were made to work hard by their League One opponents, who were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.
Cian Haynes was red carded for catching Josh Cullen in time added on in the first period.
The Cod Army defended resolutely and looked set to force extra-time until Connor Roberts diverted Vitinho’s effort home in the 90th minute.
The Clarets’ reward is a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the next round.
Here are the Clarets’ player ratings
Bailey P’cock-Farrell 6
A spectator for most of the night as Fleetwood failed to register a single shot on target.
Vitinho 6
Got forward at will in his favoured right-back spot and had a hand in Connor Roberts’ late winner
Jordan Beyer 6
With the visitors not providing much of a threat going forward, Beyer saw plenty of the ball before being withdrawn after the break.
Ameen Al-Dakhil 6
Showed his pace to recover the ball when Fleetwood tried to find a way in behind.
Charlie Taylor 6
Back to his customary left-back slot for much of the match. His piledriver of a shot ultimately led to the winning goal.
Josh Cullen 6
Kept Burnley ticking in midfield as they battled to find a way to open up a resolute Cod Army back line.
Josh Brownhill 6
Looked to link up with Vitinho down the Clarets’ right-hand side.
Scott Twine 6
Provided a link between midfield and attack but found space at a premium in the final third.
Anass Zaroury 6
Looked threatening at times with his trickery but his end product let him down.
Michael Obafemi 6
Looked sprightly up front but was starved of service. Was withdrawn after the break
Lyle Foster 6
Should have scored when he raced through on goal but chipped his shot straight at the keeper. Also had one effort cleared off the line.
Nathan Tella 6
Injected urgency in the second half.
Connor Roberts 7
Flicked home Vitinho’s effort to win the game for the Clarets in the 90th minute.
Dervisoglu 7
His terrific shot was saved by the keeper but the next passage of play led to the winning goal.
Darko Churlinov 7
Added a different dimension by running at Fleetwood’s backline.