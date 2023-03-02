Burnley player ratings vs Fleetwood Town as Clarets move into quarter-finals of FA Cup with 1-0 win

The Clarets – who lead the way at the top of the Championship – were made to work hard by their League One opponents, who were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.

Cian Haynes was red carded for catching Josh Cullen in time added on in the first period.

The Cod Army defended resolutely and looked set to force extra-time until Connor Roberts diverted Vitinho’s effort home in the 90th minute.

The Clarets’ reward is a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the next round.

Here are the Clarets’ player ratings

​Bailey P’cock-Farrell 6

A spectator for most of the night as Fleetwood failed to register a single shot on target.

Vitinho 6

Got forward at will in his favoured right-back spot and had a hand in Connor Roberts’ late winner

Jordan Beyer 6

With the visitors not providing much of a threat going forward, Beyer saw plenty of the ball before being withdrawn after the break.

Ameen Al-Dakhil 6

Showed his pace to recover the ball when Fleetwood tried to find a way in behind.

Charlie Taylor 6

Back to his customary left-back slot for much of the match. His piledriver of a shot ultimately led to the winning goal.

Josh Cullen 6

Kept Burnley ticking in midfield as they battled to find a way to open up a resolute Cod Army back line.

Josh Brownhill 6

Looked to link up with Vitinho down the Clarets’ right-hand side.

Scott Twine 6

Provided a link between midfield and attack but found space at a premium in the final third.

Anass Zaroury 6

Looked threatening at times with his trickery but his end product let him down.

Michael Obafemi 6

Looked sprightly up front but was starved of service. Was withdrawn after the break

Lyle Foster 6

Should have scored when he raced through on goal but chipped his shot straight at the keeper. Also had one effort cleared off the line.

Nathan Tella 6

Injected urgency in the second half.

Connor Roberts 7

Flicked home Vitinho’s effort to win the game for the Clarets in the 90th minute.

Dervisoglu 7

His terrific shot was saved by the keeper but the next passage of play led to the winning goal.

Darko Churlinov 7