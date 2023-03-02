Burnley linked star ‘set to join’ Hull City as update on loanee emerges
Latest news and rumours on the transfer front involving Burnley as they prepare for the weekend
Burnley beat Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup last night and are now in the quarter-final. Full-back Connor Roberts scored a late goal for the Championship table toppers.
They will now face Manchester City away in the next round. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Midfielder target to join league rivals
Burnley were linked with Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons in the January transfer window, as reported by the Evening Standard. However, the youngster is poised to join fellow second tier side Hull City on a permanent deal this summer according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old has spent this season on loan with the Tigers and is now ‘set’ to make the move to East Yorkshire on a long-term basis. He initially struggled for game time at the MKM Stadium but is now enjoying a run in the team under Liam Rosenior.
Winger update
Southampton reportedly have no plans to sell Burnley loan star Nathan Tella this summer. According to Football League World, the Saints are ‘keen’ to keep hold of the former Arsenal academy winger in preparation for the next campaign.
The Hampshire outfit are currently struggling at the bottom of the Premier League and are at serious risk of relegation. They were dumped out of the FA Cup yesterday after losing 2-0 at home to League Two club Grimsby Town.