Burnley ‘yet’ to make transfer decision as target is flattered by reported interest

Burnley beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 over the weekend. Anass Zaroury, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Michael Obafemi were on the scoresheet.

Next up for the Clarets is a home clash against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup tomorrow. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker latest

Burnley are ‘yet to decide’ whether to pursue a permanent move for Southampton loan man Nathan Tella this summer, as per a report by The Sun. The 23-year-old made the switch to Turf Moor last year and has since been a hit with the Lancashire outfit.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and has chipped in with 12 goals and two assists. The Londoner has been on the books of his parent club since 2017 and has played 41 times for their first-team, having previously been in the academy at Arsenal.

Goalkeeper flattered by interest

Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who was linked with a move to Burnley in the January transfer window, has admitted he is flattered by interest from the Championship table toppers. The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is being tipped for a bright future.