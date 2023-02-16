Burnley man coy on long-term future as ex-defender joins Portsmouth

Burnley are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Luton Town. The Clarets drew 1-1 at home to Watford last time out.

Vincent Kompany’s side remain top of the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender coy on future

Jordan Beyer has been a hit on loan at Burnley this season from Borussia Monchengladbach and has made 22 appearances in all competitions. The defender is poised to head back to the Bundesliga this summer though. He has been speaking about his future to Rheinische Post: “Of course the Premier League would be appealing, it’s a great league with an extremely high level. But I also have a club in Gladbach that means a lot to me. I can’t say what will happen in the summer, I’ll let that come to me.”

Former defender in new job

Former Burnley defender Jon Harley is the new assistant manager of League One side Portsmouth. The 43-year-old, who retired from his playing days back in 2013, spent three years of his career at Turf Moor and made 126 appearances for the Lancashire side in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

