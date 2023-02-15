Burnley player ratings vs Watford as Arijanet Muric has a night to forget at Turf Moor

Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to take a point at home to Watford.
The Clarets trailed to Joao Pedro’s finish as the visitors punished Arijanet Muric’s calamitous mistake in the 15th minute, but the hosts hit back in the dying seconds of the game.
Substitute Lyle Foster turned Josh Brownhill’s corner onto the woodwork in the fifth minute of stoppage time before Michael Obafemi pounced to turn the ball home.
Vincent Kompany’s table-toppers pulled eight points clear of Sheffield United as a result, ahead of the Blades’ clash with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.
1. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany leaves the field at half time Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Watford - Tuesday 14th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany leaves the field at half time The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Watford - Tuesday 14th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Arijanet Muric 4
It wasn’t a night to remember for the ex-Manchester City stopper. Made a complete hash of Mario Gaspar’s long ball forward, allowing Watford to score with their one and only shot on target, while his distribution was off the boil. Illness, as suggested by Vincent Kompany, would explain his sudden fall from grace.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Connor Roberts 6
A consistent performer for the Clarets. Caught in two minds as to whether he should close the man or stay on the line following Arijanet Muric’s error, which allowed Ken Sema the time and space to pick out Joao Pedro. However, limited Watford’s talented pool of forwards and linked up well with Nathan Tella.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Hjalmar Ekdal 6
It hasn’t taken the Swede long to find his feet in the Championship. The centre back wasn’t quite as crisp on the ball in the first half, which enabled Watford to turn the ball over with numbers in their favour, but he stepped up after the break. Perhaps could have been more commanding when the ball broke in the lead up to the away side’s opening goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd