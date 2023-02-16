19 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's 1-1 draw against Watford at Turf Moor

Nearly 18,500 supporters witnessed a dramatic evening at Turf Moor as Burnley and Watford shared the spoils at Turf Moor.

The Championship leaders left it late after trailing to Joao Pedro’s 15th minute finish for the Hornets.

Substitute Michael Obafemi became the club’s 18th different scorer this season when firing home from close range to level in the 95th minute.

The Clarets stretched their lead at the top to eight points as a result, with second place Sheffield United losing out to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?

