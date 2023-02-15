In the Clarets' pursuit of an outright club and Championship record, where a single goal would guarantee the former, they came up against the only side that had managed to keep them out this term.

The Hornets, who held onto a 1-0 lead at Vicarage Road in August, which was Vincent Kompany's third game in charge, came within seconds of a repeat, as the hosts just about managed to enact some sort of revenge.

The league leaders trailed to Joao Pedro's pernicious opener, the first properly self-inflicted goal the hosts had conceded in the second tier since the Middlesbrough game in mid-December, and it had been one of those nights where you'd fully expected Slaven Bilic's side to hold out once again.

Burnley's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring his side's equalising goal with Nathan Tella The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Watford - Tuesday 14th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Fortunately, this team of 'mentality monsters' will always fight until the death, with Michael Obafemi's last-gasp equaliser — a finish that stretched Burnley's goal-scoring spree to 28 league games — the seventh to be scored in or after the 90th minute at Turf Moor this term.

"I think it's a good point," said Kompany, upon reflection. "I didn't necessarily plan for the drama, but it definitely shows that this team has got the right attitude and energy about it. We're pleased for Michael Obafemi for his first goal for us and, again, the group found a way.

"In any of these moments where we've scored late goals, we've been on top. It's not been luck, it's just that the timing of it has been last-minute, rather than minute 75.

"I think the pressure we apply on the opponent, in general, is a true reflection of the nature of the game. It just adds a little drama, of course."

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Nathan Tella of Burnley is challenged by Wesley Hoedt of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Obafemi, 22, who had been cast into the shadows at Swansea City, became the 18th different scorer for the Clarets in 2022/23 and provided the ninth goal from the bench when converting from close range in the 95th minute after Lyle Foster had turned Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner onto the post.

The Republic of Ireland international, who had gone three months between Championship appearances when featuring against Preston North End, joined Samuel Bastien (v Wigan Athletic), Gudmundsson (v Birmingham City, away), Manuel Benson (Sunderland, Reading, Rotherham United), Halil Dervisoglu (Rotherham United), Nathan Tella (Birmingham City), Scott Twine (West Brom) and Vitinho (Norwich City, away), in making an impact as a substitute.

Sadly, the ex-Southampton star's magic touch wasn't enough to secure a record-breaking 11th game on the bounce in the division, but matching the marker previously set by Fulham and Aston Villa is nothing to be scoffed at.

It also extended Burnley's unbeaten home run in all competitions to 19 games. "We needed it to come from someone else," said Kompany, after his side found a way to salvage something from the fixture.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Ryan Porteous of Watford battles for possession with Anass Zaroury of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"If you'd have told me at the beginning of the season that this is how you'd be playing at home against Watford I would've signed up for it straight away.

"There's absolutely no shame in how we performed, we did really well, we were threatening, but in the details I don't think individually we were at the same level as we're used to.

"That was the difference. To be able to have those players to come on and play an important role was vital for us and obviously got us a point in the end."

Kompany has constantly downplayed the importance and significance of milestones, suggesting they're a commodity that builds in the background, an after-thought that loiters in the unconscious.

That might be so, but those records are a tangible by-product of success, a shining beacon of how well the club has operated under the Belgian's leadership.

Reading will be remembered for their 106-point haul in 2005/06, for as long as that record stands, and Manchester City's 108-goal return under the management of Kevin Keegan in 2001/02 will be celebrated until that statistic is overhauled, if ever.

You get the impression that the three-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month wants to overcome anything put before him, whether that be an opponent, a record, or any other kind of challenge.

And, for the first time in a while, the Clarets played as if there was something extra on the line. There seemed a slight nervousness in their performance, an incohesiveness, a softer under-belly which allowed their visitors off the hook time and time again.

There was a naivety to them, playing into the hands of Watford, whose gamesmanship, orchestrated by ex-Anderlecht defender Wesley Hoedt, continued to dismantle and adjourn any form of rhythm the hosts were attempting to piece together.

Their disruptive approach, when defending a slender lead, enabled the play-off hopefuls to reshuffle the pack, and re-strengthen an already well-structured, experienced, synchronised and resolute machine.

Most have been exposed to modern warfare in Europe's top tiers; Mario Gaspar had made more than 300 appearances for Villareal in La Liga, Hassane Kamara and Ismaila Sarr had featured in Ligue 1 for Nice and Rennes respectively, with the latter also representing Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar.

Hoedt, who was flown into Brussels by Kompany during his tenure in the Belgian Pro League, had a taste of the top flight with Lazio and Southampton, FA Cup winner Hamza Choudhury has Premier League experience with Leicester City and Ken Sema has several Serie A appearances under his belt with Udinese.

Kompany said: "There are a few good players in that side [Watford]. Eventually they're going to recover a ball. In terms of chances, if we strip away all the possession we had, if we strip away everything in the game, we've still had loads more chances. Unfortunately we probably weren't as economical in terms of how we finished them compared to recent weeks."

Watford were limited to just one shot on target throughout the duration of the 90 minutes. The less said about that, however, the better, as Arijanet Muric's howler gave the away side something to protect.

The young Kosovan keeper made a hash of Gaspar's searching pass, opting to connect with his thigh rather than allowing the ball to travel into his penalty area, and then failed to gather when afforded a second bite of the cherry.

Keinan Davis kept the ball alive, eventually picking out Tom Cleverley's last-minute replacement Sema, whose cross was turned home by Pedro on the angle of the six-yard box.

Muric slipped from the sublime to the ridiculous following his phenomenal display against the Lilywhites, but we can't be too critical, or continue to shove this moment down his throat, given his overwhelming influence on the team this season.

Accidents happen, it's as simple as that. Kompany concluded: "There's a little bit more to it than the fact that the ended up scoring it with the way it ended up going in.

"I'm not someone that gets emotional about this, you've got to factor these moments into a season, they happen to nearly every team, you've just got to limit those moments.