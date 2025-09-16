Where do Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland sit in the Premier League's xG ranking

How does Burnley’s attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Burnley have forged a reputation as organised and disciplined throughout Scott Parker’s managerial reign as defensive solidity laid the foundations for last season’s successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

With former goalkeeper James Trafford and his defenders breaking records after conceding just 16 goals in 46 league games throughout the campaign, the Clarets were always likely to remain in the promotion race and they secured a spot in the top flight by landing runners-up spot behind champions Leeds United.

Life in the Premier League has been understandably tough for Parker and his players and Sunday’s agonisingly late defeat against reigning champions Liverpool was another example of how fine the margins can be in English football’s elite. Although the Clarets produced a solid and hardworking display to keep their esteemed visitors at bay for the vast majority of the game, Parker’s men emerged without a point as Mo Salah fired home a penalty following a handball by Hannibal.

Life has also been difficult for Burnley’s attacking players as they have looked to break down top flight defences during the opening month of the season. The blank drawn in Sunday’s late loss to Liverpool means the Clarets have failed to score in two of their four Premier League fixtures so far this season - although they did find the net four times in the home win against former Championship rivals Sunderland and in another injury-time defeat at Manchester United.

But how does Burnley’s attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Premier League? We take at look at the Clarets’ xG (expected goals) and see how it ranks alongside the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal during the opening month of the campaign.

Jaidon Anthony, centre, has scored two of Burnley's four league goals so far this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United - 1.83 Chelsea - 1.77 Liverpool - 1.72 AFC Bournemouth - 1.54 Arsenal - 1.49 Newcastle United - 1.46 Manchester City - 1.44 Tottenham Hotspur - 1.42 West Ham United - 1.37 Everton - 1.29 Brighton and Hove Albion - 1.26 Aston Villa - 1.21 Crystal Palace - 1.18 Nottingham Forest - 1.15 Fulham - 1.13 Leeds United - 1.12 Sunderland 1.06 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 1.01 Brentford - 0.98 Burnley - 0.85