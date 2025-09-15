'If I am Burnley...': Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk on late Turf Moor drama

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he can sympathise with Burnley’s pain following their last-gasp defeat on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side struggled to break down Burnley’s stubborn resistance at Turf Moor yesterday.

But the Reds emerged with the three points to continue their perfect start to the season thanks to Mo Salah’s 95th-minute penalty.

Hannibal was the man to concede the spot kick, turning his back on Jeremie Frimpong’s cross which cannoned off his elbow.

While van Dijk was inevitably delighted to snatch the late win, he also expressed a smidgen of sympathy for Scott Parker’s side.

"We obviously try to break teams down. We had to be patient and had to be ready,” he told Sky Sports.

“We just kept looking for the goal and the opportunities. A well deserved win but if I am Burnley it is never nice to concede a penalty.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates Liverpool's victory over Burnley (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"At the end of the day it was a penalty and Mo scored it perfectly. He is a world class player and we know he can deliver in these moments.

"Key today was not to get frustrated. It could have been a draw as well but we take the three points and move on to Wednesday."

The man to score Liverpool’s late winner otherwise endured a quiet afternoon, struggling to get much change out of Maxime Esteve or Quilindschy Hartman.

But the Egyptian was happy with the way his side continued to search for a way through against a stubborn opponent.

"Tough opponent today, we tried our best to get the ball between the lines. It was tough but I am glad we managed it,” he said.

"We have a few new players in the starting line up and it takes time to adapt to our game and we try our best to make them confident in our game.

"We don't give up. We try and push ourselves to the limit and as team we did that."

