Burnley and Leeds United's position in an all-time Premier League table

Burnley are preparing to return to the Premier League next season after claiming runners-up spot in the Championship.

Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will hope to buck the recent trend when they make their big return to the Premier League in August.

The three newly-promoted clubs have been tipped to make an immediate return to the second tier next season and follow the pattern set by Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, who all made an immediate return to the Championship after a single season stay in the top flight.

Burnley will head back into the elite of English football on the back of an impressive first season under Scott Parker as the Clarets suffered just two defeats in 46 league games and conceded just 16 goals in the process. However, Parker’s men had to settle for runners-up spot after a last-gasp Manor Solomon goal helped Leeds United to a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season and ensured the Whites were crowned as champions.

Sunderland did things that hard way as they landed fourth place in their first season under head coach Regis Le Bris before coming through play-off clashes with Coventry City and Sheffield United to finally bring an end to an eight-year absence from the Premier League.

All three promoted clubs have extensive experience of facing the challenges that lie in wait in the top flight - but where do Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley lie in an all-time Premier League table based on results since the new look league was formed in 1992?

The all-time Premier League table (1992-present)

1. Manchester United - 2,543 points 2. Arsenal - 2,388 points 3. Liverpool - 2,342 points 4. Chelsea. 2,314 points 5. Tottenham Hotspur - 1,951 points 6. Manchester City - 1,880 points 7. Everton - 1,698 points 8. Newcastle United - 1,607 points 9. Aston Villa - 1,553 points 10. West Ham United - 1,393 points 11. Southampton - 1,100 points 12. Blackburn Rovers - 970 points 13. Leicester City - 846 points 14. Leeds United - 820 points 15. Fulham - 793 points 16. Crystal Palace - 711 points 17. Middlesbrough - 661 points 18. Sunderland - 618 points 19. Bolton Wanderers - 575 points 20. West Bromwich Albion - 490 points 21. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 477 points 22. Stoke City - 457 points 23. Coventry City - 409 points 24. Norwich City - 402 points 25. Sheffield Wednesday - 392 points 26. Brighton and Hove Albion - 380 points 27. Wimbledon - 374 points 28. Nottingham Forest - 374 points 29. Charlton Athletic - 361 points 30. AFC Bournemouth - 354 points 31. Burnley - 349 points 32. Wigan Athletic - 331 points 33. Swansea City - 312 points 34. Queens Park Rangers - 308 points 35. Birmingham City - 301 points 36. Portsmouth - 293 points 37. Watford - 285 points 38. Derby County - 274 points 39. Ipswich Town - 246 points 40. Sheffield United - 225 points 41. Brentford - 200 points 42. Hull City - 171 points 43. Reading - 119 points 44. Oldham Athletic - 89 points 45. Cardiff City - 64 points 46. Bradford City - 62 points 47. Huddersfield Town - 53 points 48. Blackpool - 39 points 49. Barnsley - 35 points 50. Swindon Town - 30 points 51. Luton Town - 26 points