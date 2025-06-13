Newly promoted Premier League duo Burnley and Sunderland are two of several clubs credited with an interest in Japhet Tanganga

Newly-promoted Burnley and Sunderland have been joined in the race to sign Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga by Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, claim reports.

Scott Parker’s Clarets side are one of several clubs who have been touted as admirers of the ex-Tottenham Hotspur talent in recent days, with the suggestion being that he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer. It is widely reported that Tanganga has a release clause of less than £2 million attached to his current deal at The Den, and that bargain asking price, combined with his eye-catching performances in the Championship of late, have supposedly piqued the interest of a number of suitors.

According to a recent update from online outlet GiveMeSport, Sunderland and Burnley are two of the sides monitoring Tanganga, with the Millwall defender also said to be on the radar of fellow Premier League new boys Leeds United . At the time of that report, it was stated that there was no frontrunner, but it is claimed that all three clubs are “seriously considering formal approaches”.

What has been said about Crystal Palace’s interest in Japhet Tanganga?

As per the Express, however, Crystal Palace are also keen on signing Tanganga this summer. The national title suggests that the 26-year-old’s release clause could be as low as £1.2 million, as well as reasserting the fact that Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley all hold “concrete interest” in him.

But in a blow to the newly-promoted trio, the report goes on to claim that Palace’s status as an established Premier League club could ultimately give them the edge in any battle for his services - although it is also claimed that Oliver Glasner’s side may only make their move if they sell star man Marc Guehi over the coming weeks. To that end, the England international continues to be linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea.