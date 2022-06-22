New Clarets manager Kompany will hope to start making an impact on his newly inherited squad over the coming days.

Things are starting to move for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as he looks to put his own print on the Clarets squad ahead of his first season in charge at Turf Moor.

Defensive duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski will depart next week when their contracts come to an end and the latter is widely expected to return to the Premier League with Everton.

Clarets keeper Nick Pope will also head back to to the top tier this week after the Clarets reportedly agreed a fee with Newcastle United and the England stopper is expected to complete a move to the North East next week.

But Kompany is also keen to ensure he adds quality to his newly-inherited squad as he bids to lead the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Express takes a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Clarets and their new Championship rivals.

1. Hornets close on Arsenal youngster Watford are set to sign midfielder Luigi Gaspar as he prepares to leave Arsenal when his contract comes to an end later this month (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Lions want Scotland international on permanent deal Millwall are in talks with Championship rivals Sheffield United over a permanent deal for forward Oliver Burke (South London Press) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Clarets keeper set for Premier League return Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is heading to the North East for a medical with Newcastle United after the two clubs agreed a fee (The Athletic) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Boro reveal Spence demand Spurs and Middlesbrough will resume talks over wing-back Djed Spence with a fee of around £16million suggested by the Championship club (Daily Mail) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales