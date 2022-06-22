Is new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ready to raid former club RSC Anderlecht for Ghanaian midfield star?

The four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City is reportedly weighing up a move for Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru.

The 24-year-old midfielder played 31 times in the Belgian First Division A last season, with just 10 starts, while having a hand in five goals.

Ashimeru, a graduate of Red Bull Salzburg, just like Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, made his loan spell at Lotto Park a permanent move last summer for a fee of around £1.3 million.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany and Anderlecht's Majeed Ashimeru pictured during the Belgian Cup final (Croky Cup) match between Belgian first league soccer teams KAA Gent and RSC Anderlecht, Monday 18 April 2022 at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The former St Gallen and Wolfsberger loanee was left out of the Black Stars squad for their two-legged World Cup final play-off tie against Nigeria in March, with Ghana prevailing on away goals.

That prompted his nation's all-time leading goal-scorer, Asamoah Gyan, to voice his displeasure at the Football Association for omitting Ashimeru from the 27-man squad.

The ex-Sunderland forward tweeted: “This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop."

Ashimeru had also previously earned the praise of former Belgium international Kompany, following Anderlecht's 4-1 win over KAS Eupen at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Anderlecht's Majeed Ashimeru and Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KV Kortrijk, Sunday 21 November 2021 in Brussels, on day 15 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

With the midfielder deputising for the injured Kristoffer Olsson in the February fixture, Kompany said: "I have confidence in my whole core. I have 24 players and I believe that each of them, not just Majeed, can be important. They wouldn't be here otherwise.