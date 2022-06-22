Is new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ready to raid former club RSC Anderlecht for Ghanaian midfield star?

The four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City is reportedly weighing up a move for Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru.
The 24-year-old midfielder played 31 times in the Belgian First Division A last season, with just 10 starts, while having a hand in five goals.
Ashimeru, a graduate of Red Bull Salzburg, just like Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, made his loan spell at Lotto Park a permanent move last summer for a fee of around £1.3 million.
The former St Gallen and Wolfsberger loanee was left out of the Black Stars squad for their two-legged World Cup final play-off tie against Nigeria in March, with Ghana prevailing on away goals.
That prompted his nation's all-time leading goal-scorer, Asamoah Gyan, to voice his displeasure at the Football Association for omitting Ashimeru from the 27-man squad.
The ex-Sunderland forward tweeted: “This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop."
Ashimeru had also previously earned the praise of former Belgium international Kompany, following Anderlecht's 4-1 win over KAS Eupen at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.
With the midfielder deputising for the injured Kristoffer Olsson in the February fixture, Kompany said: "I have confidence in my whole core. I have 24 players and I believe that each of them, not just Majeed, can be important. They wouldn't be here otherwise.
"Everyone has their timing, their match. The important thing is consistency. But I wasn't surprised by what he did against Eupen, no. I knew he was capable of putting out this kind of performance."