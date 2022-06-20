The Clarets have already seen defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski leave the club, while the likes of Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil, Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst could also be on their way out.

Speaking to the club, Kompany said: “At this moment in time, it’s a busy period, as much as an exciting period, with having come down to the Championship there are still possibilities of players leaving because we have to let them go, which is part of getting relegated, but at the same time, there’s opportunities of bringing new players into the group who could help us maybe getting closer to this idea we have about how we want to go with this club.”