Championship transfer rumours: Burnley have three bids rejected for defender, Crystal Palace agree deal for West Brom star

Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 20th June 2022, 9:05 am

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has accepted that he may lose a number of key players this summer.

The Clarets have already seen defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski leave the club, while the likes of Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil, Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst could also be on their way out.

Speaking to the club, Kompany said: “At this moment in time, it’s a busy period, as much as an exciting period, with having come down to the Championship there are still possibilities of players leaving because we have to let them go, which is part of getting relegated, but at the same time, there’s opportunities of bringing new players into the group who could help us maybe getting closer to this idea we have about how we want to go with this club.”

He has already been linked with a loan move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and could use his relationship with his former club to boost Burnley’s squad.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Huddersfield Town join race for ex-MK Dons ace

Huddersfield Town are the latest clu to express interest in Matthew Sorinola, who plays for Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Swansea and Norwich City are also targeting the full-back. (Football League World)

Photo Sales

2. Watford could sell play-off winner this summer

Watford are reportedly prepared to sell Philip Zinckernagel this summer, with Nottingham Forest targeting their former loanee. Olympiacos are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Nottingham Forest News)

Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace agree deal for West Brom star

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to join Crystal Palace on a four-year deal this summer. The England international had previously been linked with Tottenham, however they recently signed Fraser Forster. (The Sun)

Photo Sales

4. Swansea City boss reunites with defender

Swansea City have snapped up MK Dons' Harry Darling. Russell Martin signed the defender for his former club from Cambridge United last year. (Yorkshire Live)

Photo Sales
BurnleyCrystal PalaceWest BromTransfer rumours
Next Page
Page 1 of 3