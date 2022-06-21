Burnley's Nick Pope could be reunited with former team-mate Chris Wood at Newcastle United by the end of the week

The England international is set to undergo a medical in the north east to finalise a switch to Newcastle United after the Magpies reportedly agreed a fee in principle for the 30-year-old.

The former Charlton Athletic stopper has kept 46 clean sheets in 141 Premier League appearances for the Clarets and collected the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year gongs in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

But the one-time PFA Premier League Team of the Year entrant, who celebrated six years with Burnley on Sunday, looks likely to be challenging Martin Dubravka for the number one spot next season, with Freddie Woodman set to join Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood (L) and Burnley's English goalkeeper Nick Pope (R) react at the end of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 26, 2019.

He'll be back alongside Kiwi Wood, who made a controversial move to St James's Park during the January transfer window after United activated a £25m release clause in his contract.

The former Leicester City and Leeds United striker, who netted 49 PL goals in 127 starts under ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche, managed just two goals in 17 appearances for Eddie Howe's side last season.

Soham-born Pope, who has a year left to run on his contract, with the option of a further 12 months, was said to have been snapped up in a deal worth between £8m and £10m, though it is believed Burnley had been holding out for a higher eight-figure sum.